First-Grade Teacher Cathy Barns and Preschool Teacher Kim Scott presented fundraising efforts for St. Clair’s Imagination Library program to the school board last week.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is an international book-gifting program where children can receive a book once a month from birth through 5 years of age.
St. Clair’s affiliate book program was approved by the school board and launched by Barns and Scott last year. A total of 174 St. Clair children participate in the book program.
To keep the program going, the teachers have been working on grant applications. A total of $3,300 was raised over the summer and $1,000 was received from Franklin County Area United Way, according to Barns.
She added that a grant was submitted to State Farm Insurance and they expect to hear back by the end of October. Scott mentioned that 36 children have graduated out of the program already.
“We are going to begin the process of tracking them to see what the results will be with reading and how those literacy skills will help our children when they enter kindergarten,” she said.
To spread the word about the book program, Scott and Barns will participate in the Chamber’s Boo & Book event Friday, Oct. 25. They will pass out s’more kits and bookmarks to children. The hope is for parents to register their children in the book program, Scott said.
In November, a donation contest will be held among the school buildings. Last year, the contest raised almost $700 and they expect to raise $900 this year, Barns said.
Dolly Parton ornaments will be sold during this year’s Santa night at St. Clair Elementary in December with the help of students, according to Barns.
Next spring, Barns and Scott would like to hold a breakfast with characters event where a pancake breakfast will be served and children can have their picture taken with story book characters. More details are still to come.
“We’re also working on activity place mats to put in our local restaurants with our Dolly Parton logo on it, as well as some little activities to help the children as they’re sitting there waiting for their food that will be literacy based,” Barns said.
To thank those who are already sponsoring the program, Scott said they would like to host a tea.
“We can give them an update and we can let them know how much we truly appreciate what they’re trying to do for the children of our community and the future of St. Clair,” she said.
They also would like to invite neighboring school districts to the tea that are not an affiliate of the Imagination Library. Scott noted that children who move out of the St. Clair School District miss out on the book program opportunity.
“We found out that several states are now becoming state funded, so if we get enough affiliates, we’re pushing toward Jeff City, we can get this funded by the state,” she said.
With getting the program state funded, Barns mentioned that she has reached out to Missouri’s First Lady Teresa Parson, Rep. Nate Tate and other officials.
“We are so proud of this program and we truly believe in it,” Scott said.
A Domino’s fundraising night is set for August 2020.
Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said there are approximately 2,000 more books in St. Clair than before the start of the program.
Imagination Library
Age-appropriate books are mailed to the parents who register for the program. By the age of 5, a child will have received a total of 60 hardback books.
There is no cost to families who participate. The only requirement is that children must live within the district to be eligible. The cost to the district is $25 a year per child, totaling between $5,000 to $6,000 annually.
The first book sent to children would be “The Little Engine That Could” by Watty Piper. The last book children will receive is “Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come!” by Nancy Carlson.
There is an online data base to keep track of participants, mailing lists and book selections.