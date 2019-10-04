A trick-or-treat event titled Boo & Book, organized by the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce, is set for Friday, Oct. 25, from 4-6 p.m.
Children ages 12 and under can gather with an adult at the St. Clair Library at 4 p.m. in their costumes where Police Chief Bill Hammack will give a brief safety presentation. From there, they can visit participating businesses for Halloween treats.
Children will be required to visit a minimum number of businesses listed on their boo card, but may visit more.
Minimum visits will be determined based on participating businesses and it will be marked clearly on the boo card.
After visiting the required minimum of businesses, children may return to the library where they will present their stamped boo cards to receive a free Scholastic book, a free activity book provided by the library, and a free hot dog, drink, snow cone and more.
Other food and drinks will be available for purchase.
The Boo & Book event is free to attend.