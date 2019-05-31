Different genres of bluegrass such as traditional, funk, space, jam and folk will be featured at the year’s Pickin’ on Picnic Bluegrass Festival July 11-14 at Lost Hill Lake Events located near St Clair.
Co-owner of Pickin’ on Music Festival, Ryan Kemp, said he started a music event planning business in 2015 with his wife Niki Fox.
“We started doing events out in Missouri Scenic Riverways. We did our first event at Bass River Resort,” Kemp said.
Two weeks before they put on their first event, they were married at Lost Hill Lake Events, which sparked the idea of holding music festivals at the property.
“When we came to check out the Lost Hill Lake spot about getting married, we tossed around the idea of possibly doing an event here, but at that time (owner Samantha Williford) wasn’t ready for that sort of thing,” he said.
Since then, Lost Hill Lake Events has put on large events including the weekend of the solar eclipse in 2017. Earlier this year, a conditional use permit was unanimously approved by the Franklin County Planning Commission for the venue to host special occasions such as festivals, concerts, private retreats, camping and more. A Yoga Music and Arts Festival recently took place at the venue that incorporated camping, yoga classes, concerts and more.
Over the past four years, Kemp said Pickin’ on Music Festival has hosted bluegrass concerts on the Courtois, Huzzah, Mississippi and Meramec rivers. He added that the business put on a tribute concert in honor of musician John Hartford on the Becky Thatcher Riverboat under the St. Louis Gateway Arch.
“When I was 13, I saw him play at the Calvin Theater in Washington and I believe my bluegrass love kind of started there,” Kemp said.
In addition to playing bluegrass, Kemp always had a passion for bringing musicians together whether it be a battle of the bands event in high school or getting together with his friend’s band.
Williford said estimates about 1,000 guests attending the Pickin’ on Picnic Bluegrass Festival, which will include a weekend of camping, jam sessions, music workshops, activities, a children’s corner, local and out-of-town food and craft vendors. The lake will be open for swimming and people will have access to the river.
“It’s just the best good ol’ summer fun that you had as a kid that you get to have as an adult,” Williford said.
She is looking forward to “the sense of community” the family- and dog-friendly event will bring under the walnut grove at Lost Hill Lake.
“It’s basically a summer camp for adults and kids,” Williford said. “We’re are a pretty private space, so we definitely create like a really safe, wonderful area that people feel comfortable in to let their kids go around.”
Several bands are set to play during the three-day weekend including Leftover Salmon, Jeff Austin Band, The Hillbenders, Old Salt Union, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Arkansauce, Julian Davis & The Situation, The Sweet Lillies, Chicago Farmer, Kind Country, Armchair Boogie, Ginstrings, One Way Traffic, Woodshine, Miles Over Mountains and Grassfed.
A lineup schedule and more information will be available as it gets closer to the event. For more information about Pickin’ on Music Festival, visit pickinfestival.com and for more information about Lost Hill Lake Events, visit losthilllakeevents.com.