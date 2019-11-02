Dozens of students, parents and community members asked questions, gave comments and decided how potential bond money should be divided among the variety of St. Clair School District’s facility improvement projects during Tuesday night’s forum.
FGM Architects Project Manager Stephen Raskin presented several project design concepts, including pedestrian and vehicular traffic flows of the campus, placements of a multipurpose room and exterior sketches of the possible building and aerial graphics of campus facilities that need improvement.
Raskin and Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse answered questions from the public on the proposed concepts. After the presentation, attendees had the opportunity to view the proposed projects more closely and determine how much potential bond money they think should go toward each project using price tag stickers.
They also had the chance to write down their opinions and attach them to the project boards.
Teachers, faculty and staff heard the same presentation and did the same hands-on activity Wednesday. FGM Architects will sort through the feedback provided from both meetings and present it back to the school board at this month’s meeting.
Based on that feedback, the school board will decide whether to move forward with placing a no-tax increase bond issue on the April 2020 ballot at its December meeting. The bond issue would bring in $12 million for the district to upgrade and improve facilities.
Kruse told The Missourian that he thought Tuesday’s community forum “went really well.”
“It seemed to me like the audience was really interested and engaged. We got a lot of feedback both in terms of written notes on a lot of the (project) boards and also in terms of how the audience placed their monetary stickers on the different projects,” he said.
“I think this is going to be very valuable.”
At each of the gatherings with teachers, faculty and staff on the proposed projects, Kruse said they all were “very interested and very engaged.”
“The architects have a lot of counting and tallying to do in advance to the board meeting, but it should be a really interesting report,” he said.
Kruse added that the feedback from the meetings will direct board members on how to move forward with the potential bond issue.
“I think what we’ll get is some clarity about the projects that are really important to our community, and I think that will give the board a lot of information to work with as they make a final decision about what projects will be placed on the bond issue,” he said.
For those who missed the community forum and would like to view the proposed projects, Kruse said to call the central office and make an appointment.
The phone number is 636-629-3500, ext. 1000, and the central office is located at 905 Bardot St.