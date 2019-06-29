This year marks the 10th anniversary of the backpack program organized by members of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Clair.
Church member Lawrence Talleur said the backpack program was started in May 2009 as a group effort between St. Clair School District teachers, administration and members of Holy Trinity.
The backpack program provides canned goods to students at St. Clair Elementary, Edgar Murray Elementary and the Franklin County Cooperative on a weekly basis during the academic school year.
“Nutrition plays a big part in education,” Talleur said. “If you go to school and you don’t have proper nutrition, you’re not going to be able to concentrate.”
Church members and volunteers put together bags of food for children to take home. The lists of children to receive food is created by school administrators. Students who participate in the program are typically those who are on the free and reduced lunch list.
“Each child is given a (bag) of food that they can prepare themselves either through the top of a stove where they can open up a can of SpaghettiOs or maybe put it in the microwave or something like that,” Talleur said.
The backpack program started out with giving food to five students, however over the past decade, that number has grown.
“At the very beginning, there were more of us involved than there were people that gave bags to,” he said. “Initially the funding came from us – us individuals in that group – not the church.”
He added that the program caught on and it became very well received. This past school year, 167 bags of food were given to students per week. A positive message from the church is included in each bag sent home to students, according to Talleur.
“It’s a stunning number and it’s sad that it’s so big, but the selection is not made by us,” he said.
He noted that the school district does not provide funds for the backpack program, but only the names of students to be included in the program. Funding for the backpack program comes from contributions, grants and fundraisers including the annual golf tournament in partnership with Gray Summit United Methodist Church, which will be held in September. To keep the program running, it costs between $1,500-2,100 monthly, according to Talleur.
To help put the bags of food together each week, Talleur said there has been great help by school groups and organizations.
“We would pack four or five weeks worth of backpacks in a 45-minute period,” he said. “It’s stunning what these kids can do.”
A goal for the next 10 years of the program is maintaining the amount of students currently being served.
“We can only expand it as far as the funds that we have available and the space we have available,” Talleur said. “I find it personally very important and concerning that some of the parents and some of the grandparents don’t know that our church is the one that’s doing this. The school has nothing to do with it other than getting permission from the parents to do so.”
For those interested in helping out with program, Talleur said to contact Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at 636-629-3355.
Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse shared his thoughts on the backpack program.
“The backpack program is a tremendous help to a lot of our students who may be in need,” he said. “We are thankful for the ongoing community support that makes it possible.”
School District Summer Meal Program
The St. Clair R-XIII School District will hold its free summer breakfast and lunch program available to children in the district for those aged 21 and younger.
The program is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to provide nutritional meals for all children regardless of financial eligibility during the summer months. During July and August, breakfast will be served from 9-9:15 a.m. at First Baptist Church (Springfield), Good Hope Baptist Church and Oak Ridge Estates.
From 9:20-9:35 a.m., breakfast will be served at St. Clair Southern Baptist Church, Fire District House 1 and Crescent Village. The last stop for breakfast will be from 9:40-9:55 a.m. at Orchard Park, Paradise Mobile Home Park and Lake St. Clair.
Lunch will be served from 11:45 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church (Springfield), Good Hope Baptist Church and Oak Ridge Estates. From 12:05-12:20 p.m., lunch will be served at St. Clair Southern Baptist Church, Fire District House 1 and Crescent Village. From 12:25-12:40 p.m., lunch will be served at Orchard Park, Paradise Mobile Home Park, Lake St. Clair and Evergreen Park.