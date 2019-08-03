The annual Backpack for Kids Food Program golf tournament fundraiser is set for Saturday, Sept. 14, at Meramec Lakes Golf Club.
The backpack program provides canned goods and nonperishable items to students who attend St. Clair Elementary, Edgar Murray Elementary and the Franklin County Cooperative on a weekly basis during the academic school year.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church members and volunteers put together bags of food for children to take home. The list of children to receive food is created by school administrators.
Students who participate in the program are typically those who are on the free and reduced lunch list. This past school year, 167 bags of food were given to students per week. Teachers collect the bags to be passed out to students every Friday.
The golf tournament is hosted by Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and Gray Summit United Methodist Church members.
Event organizer Carol Hill said teams of four are needed to participate in the golf tournament, in addition to items for the live and silent auctions. People also can donate to be a hole and/or a cart sponsor, contribute to attendance prizes or make a cash donation.
Hill added she’s looking for someone to bring hors d’oeuvres for the day of the event.
Last year, the tournament raised approximately $16,000, according to Hill, and proceeds were split evenly between Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and Gray Summit United Methodist Church backpack programs.
To keep the Holy Trinity’s program running, it costs between $1,500-2,100 monthly. About $18,000 was spent on groceries last school year, Hill said.
Grocery items include shelf milk, cereal, fruit cups, juice, chicken noodle soup, canned pasta, granola bars, pudding, cheese crackers and macaroni and cheese.
For the upcoming school year, Hill added that she expects an increase of students to be added to the program with a rise in spending of about $2,000 a year on groceries. She hopes this year’s golf tournament will raise more funds.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the backpack program. It was started in May 2009 as a group effort between St. Clair School District teachers, administration and members of Holy Trinity.
In addition to the golf tournament, funding for the backpack program comes from contributions, grants and other fundraisers.
For registration, donation forms and for more information, contact Hill at 636-629-0164 or Linda Stettes at 314-795-9415. The deadline to sign up or to donate items for the auctions will be two weeks before the event.
The check-in time for the golf tournament is 7:30 a.m. and tee-off will be at 8 a.m. Meramec Lakes Golf Club is located at 321 Birdie Lane.
For those interested in helping out with the backpack program, contact Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at 636-629-3355.