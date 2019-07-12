A local hip-hop artist and his team are looking to give back to the St. Clair community with a fan appreciation day and a school supply drive set for Saturday, Aug. 3, from noon to 4 p.m. at Orchard Park.
Fred McGee, better known as Frankco, grew up in St. Clair and graduated from St. Clair High School in 2007. He now resides in the St. Louis area.
Last year he released his latest album “I Am Frankco.” He said he has been wanting to put on a fan appreciation day for those who have supported his music career and help families who may not be able to afford school supplies.
“I come from a single mother of four (children) and I always knew how hard it was for her to get all four of us back to school singlehanded,” McGee said.
McGee and his team, including assistant Bella France, have partnered with three businesses, Priority Fitness in St. Clair, Pets on Parade Grooming Salon in Wright City, and National Vehicle Protection Services, Inc. in St. Charles, to help collect school supplies. There will be a giveaway of 100 backpacks during the event and McGee said the goal is have those bags full of supplies as well.
“I just hope we can get as many kids back to school as possible,” McGee said.
In addition to school supplies, the free event will include a bounce house, face painting, food and drinks, a DJ and live music. McGee said there will be three acts performing including himself and his music parnter Chris Matthews.
“This is definitely a good cause; we hope people will get behind it,” he said. “This is something we plan on doing every year.”
He added that he is excited about the event to show his appreciation and to give back to the community.
“I’ve been blessed over the last few years with a career and an actual job too, so I feel it’s time to pay it forward. What other way to do it than in my own community and to give back to some of the people I know who have supported me during the years?”
To make a donation or for information, call France 636-459-8731 or email her at bellarosefrance@gmail.com.