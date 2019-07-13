An 8-month-old boy was hospitalized and an Owensville woman is accused of exposing her child to methamphetamine.
Shelby A. Wiseley, 24, was charged Wednesday, July 10, in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, a felony.
St. Clair police were contacted by the Missouri Division of Social Services Monday, July 8, at 8:50 a.m. about the 8-month-old who was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington with a high fever. Tests indicated there was methamphetamine in the boy’s system, according to Police Chief Bill Hammack.
The investigation revealed that Wiseley and the baby’s 37-year-old father, from St. Clair, left their 8-month-old son and 22-month-old son with a relative, who lives on North Commercial Avenue, Sunday, July 7. Later that evening, the relative noticed the 8-month-old had a high fever.
The next morning, the relative found Wiseley and the father sleeping in a car in Crescent Village Mobile Home Park and convinced them to take their child to the hospital, Hammack said.
The investigation further revealed that prior to Wiseley and the father taking their children to the relative’s home, Wiseley had been using methamphetamine in a residence at Paradise Trailer Park while she had both of her children. Police suspect the 8-month-old was exposed to the drug at the time, according to Hammack. The father left the hospital while a detective was interviewing Wiseley.
Both children were taken into custody by the St. Clair Police Department and turned over to the Division of Social Services. The 22-month-old was examined at the hospital and did not test positive for methamphetamine. Wiseley was arrested and her bond set at $100,000, according to Hammack.
The father was located at a residence in Owensville and was arrested Tuesday, July 9. A report was given to the prosecuting attorney’s office for potential charges against the father.