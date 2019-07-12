Asbestos abatement was completed Monday at Lonedell R-XIV School District.
The floor tile in the upstairs hallway (by the boardroom) and down the ramp, the art room and the teachers lounge, was abated by Thornburgh Abatement for a total of $8,496, according to Superintendent Jenny Ulrich.
Flooring Systems Inc. will replace the tile next week in addition to replacing the carpet in the library for a total of $14,540. Bids from the companies were approved at the June 25 school board meeting. Last summer, the front entrance was abated of asbestos.
Other Projects
Other facility projects were completed over the summer including the addition of a restroom stall to the fifth-grade boys bathroom, the installation of cabinets and storage to some of the classrooms and storage added to the clothing closet.
Lighting for the north parking lot will take place later this summer, as well as improvements to district’s well house. Upgrades to the well house include removing and replacing pipes and constructing a well house that has proper humidity controls.