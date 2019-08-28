An Arnold man was charged for allegedly punching and choking his ex-girlfriend at a St. Clair home.
Vince Burson, 53, was charged Thursday, Aug. 22, in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree domestic assault.
A 41-year-old St. Clair woman told police that Burson, her ex-boyfriend, came to her residence off Lewis Street Wednesday, Aug. 21. She had a male friend with her inside. Burson become angry and told the man to leave, according to Police Chief Bill Hammack.
After the man left, Burson allegedly cornered the victim in her bedroom, forced her onto a bed and began punching her in the face and choking her.
The woman crawled out of a bedroom window and fled the residence when Burson left the room, Hammack said. Burson drove his vehicle next to the woman while she was fleeing from the home on foot and ordered her to get in. The woman told police that she talked him into taking her to St. Clare Hospital in Fenton.
While they were at the hospital, Hammack said Burson tried to leave when he saw police. St. Louis County officers detained him until St. Clair detectives arrived.
His bond was set at $250,000, according to Hammack.