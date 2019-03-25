Five Area residents were injured in a car crash Sunday, March 24, in Jefferson County.
Loyd W. Cox, 65, Luebbering, was driving a 2018 Ram 2500 on Highway Y, south of Jim Wilson Road, when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck the front left of a 2016 Cadillac CT6 driven by Susan L. Zerna, 76, Pacific, at 11:56 a.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Cox and passenger Susan C. Cox, 63, were taken to Mercy Hospital South with injuries. Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
A passenger in the Cadillac, Arlene L. Hartman, 52, St. Clair, was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital with serious injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
Zerna and Carl R. Zerna, 77, Pacific, were transported to Mercy Hospital South with injuries. Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.