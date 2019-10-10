FGM Architects will present several facility improvement design concepts to the St. Clair R-XIII School Board Thursday night.
Project Manager Stephen Raskin will discuss the concepts in detail such as the proposed multipurpose room, new driveways and bus routes, roofs, football stadium grandstands and elementary school entryways, according to Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse.
Concept drawings will be placed around the board room for members to view.
Raskin will answer any questions by members, who also will have unstructured time during the meeting to make notes and markings on the concept drawings, Kruse said.
There will be one blank drawing board for members to write down their thoughts and suggestions.
Kruse added that the notes made by board members will help shape the concepts and guide what will be presented at the next community forum, set for Tuesday, Oct. 29, and the next staff meeting, set for Wednesday, Oct. 30.
During those meetings, FGM Architects will present project design concepts for the public to vote on. The architecture firm will then collect the data from those meetings and present it to the school board Thursday, Nov. 14.
At the December board meeting, the school board will decide whether to move forward with placing a no-tax increase bond issue on the April 2020 ballot, which would bring in $12 million for the district to upgrade and improve facilities.
Last month, the architecture firm discussed traffic flow concepts for drop-offs and pickups, where possible parking lots could go, options of the placement of a multipurpose room and the traffic flow concepts related to that potential building.
Also last month, the school district submitted a grant application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the funding of a 13,000-square-foot multipurpose room, which is expected to cost approximately $4 million.
If approved, the grant would pay for 75 percent of the facility and the remaining 25 percent would come from local funds. The board was shown different examples of multipurpose rooms and how versatile they can be. The room would be used for educational purposes and to hold a variety of events.
In December 2017, the district hired FGM Architects to develop design plans for capital projects, as well as a districtwide facility assessment, a districtwide mechanical systems assessment, a long-term facility plan, community engagement pieces and a detailed assessment report — totaling $37,000.
Agenda Items
During Thursday’s meeting, head nurse Bev Snyder will be recognized for being named favorite nurse by The Missourian’s Reader’s Choice Contest.
Other agenda items include a Life Skills N2Y presentation by Special Education Teacher Renee Kruse and Special Services Director Melissa Huyser, and an update on the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Book Program by First Grade Teacher Cathy Barns and Preschool Teacher Kim Scott.
Book Program
The Imagination Library is a book-gifting program where children can receive a book once a month from birth through 5 years of age. The book program was approved by the board and launched last year.
Age-appropriate books would be mailed to the parents who register for the program. By the age of 5, a child will have received a total of 60 hardback books.
There is no cost to families who participate. The only requirement is that children must live within the district to be eligible. The cost to the district is $25 a year per child, totaling between $5,000 to $6,000 annually.
The first book sent to children would be “The Little Engine That Could” by Watty Piper. The last book children will receive is “Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come!” by Nancy Carlson. There is an online data base to keep track of participants, mailing lists and book selections.
Barns and Scott have raised thousands of dollars to keep it going, according to Kruse, and approximately 178 children participate in the book program.
“It’s a heartfelt mission for the ladies. They’re doing great work,” he said.