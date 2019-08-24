Traffic flow options and locations of where a new multipurpose auditorium could go were presented to the St. Clair R-XIII School Board Thursday night.
FGM Architects Stephen Raskin, project manager, and associate Lee Bruner showed different renderings of how to reduce vehicular and pedestrian congestion along with the advantages and disadvantages of each option.
Some traffic flow possibilities are having a one-way continuous circulation, having separate traffic circulations, creating a pedestrian plaza and having a more identifiable entrance to the junior high and high schools.
In addition, they discussed concepts of where a 16,000-square-foot multipurpose auditorium could be located on campus in relation to the traffic flow options.
Bruner talked about the advantages and disadvantages of each multipurpose auditorium concept to the board.
“I think you’ve put a lot into it and (are) really working hard on the flow of the traffic because that’s one of the biggest issues that we have,” said board President David Berkel, adding that finding the right placement for the auditorium will take some time to decide.
“We’ll certainly look at all of the options and weigh them all out,” Berkel said.
Survey Results
In the spring, the district conducted an online survey where more than 100 responses were received regarding potential capital projects. The survey results showed early support of a possible no-tax increase bond issue.
The survey asked people to rank areas of improvement they feel should be top priority, which included fine arts, parking, HVAC, security, safety and others. Comment boxes also were provided for respondents to include what projects they think the district should complete.
Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse shared some of the frequently mentioned comments from the 38-page survey results.
“The key, repeated words seem to be traffic, parking, auditorium, modulars, security, bus, garage, athletic upgrades and HVAC issues,” he said.
Kruse asked the board if they agree with the public and if anything else should be added to the project list.
Berkel noted the roofs should be added to the project list.
Kruse added that the survey results provide good information to have on what the public wants to see and that he is appreciative of their feedback.
“We have a lot more requests than we’re going to have dollars,” he said. “We won’t get everything done, but we can definitely make some big improvements.”
The next step is to meet with the architects to narrow down the concepts and present it back to the board, according to Kruse.
Time Line
In the fall, there will be another community forum and faculty meeting that will feature the project concepts. People will be able to vote, using stickers, on their favorite ones. The results from those meetings will be presented to the school board.
In November and December, the school board will finalize the project list based on gathered input, and then decide to place a no-tax increase bond issue on the April 2020 ballot. The bond would bring in $12 million for the district to upgrade and improve facilities.