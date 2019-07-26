A new multipurpose room and traffic improvements were just some of the project ideas presented to the St. Clair R-XIII School Board by FGM Architects at a recent meeting.
Stephen Raskin, project manager with FGM Architects, and associate Lee Bruner discussed big picture project ideas gathered during a community forum held in April.
The community forum started with a presentation from FGM Architects about the district’s facilities and areas for potential improvements. The firm also laid out a time line for additional meetings with staff and the community, and when the school board will decide to put a no-tax increase bond issue on the April 2020 ballot.
The bond would bring in $12 million for the district to upgrade and improve facilities.
During the forum, students, parents and community members spoke on what they feel are important issues that need to be addressed.
The big picture projects presented to the school board include safety and security improvements to entrances and to secure student circulation; a new multipurpose auditorium space that would hold 400 seats; vehicular and pedestrian site improvements to reduce traffic, manage circulation and improve parking; and repurpose and improve existing education spaces, relocate curriculum departments and remove modular buildings.
Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said the projects are a reflection of what was said during the community forum. He encouraged board members to take time to process what was presented during the meeting and provide feedback.
“You’re the community representatives,” Kruse said to the board. “So it (has) to go through your filters and it needs to reflect the priorities that you believe our community has and in a way that makes sense to our community.”
He added that he hopes three or four overall concepts and more specific details about the projects will be given at the August meeting.
Time Line
In the fall, there will be another community forum and faculty meeting that will feature the project concepts. People will be able to vote, using stickers, on their favorite ones. The results from those meetings will be presented to the school board.
In November and December, the school board will finalize the project list based on gathered input, and then decide to move forward or not with a no-tax increase bond issue.
Assessments
At the April community forum, Raskin presented the results of their districtwide facility assessments. He gave a similar presentation to the school board in January and to the faculty in May.
Raskin discussed how old each of the school buildings are and showed drone footage of morning traffic problems with buses, cars and pedestrians.
Last year, FGM Architects toured each school building and took photos, as well as spoke with Kruse and staff for the assessments.
Raskin noted St. Clair Elementary is in need of paving and asphalt repairs for sidewalks, parking lots, roads and playgrounds, in addition to lighting upgrades, skylight and roofing work, and more.
Improvements at Edgar Murray Elementary include traffic circulation, paving and asphalt, mechanical issues, ensuring bathrooms are ADA compliant, lighting upgrades and more.
At the junior high, improvements include traffic circulation, the softball field, the administration office, paving and asphalt, heating and ventilation, lighting and more.
At the high school, Raskin said improvements include traffic circulation, paving and asphalt, heating and ventilation, lighting upgrades, locker room upgrades, roof repairs, annex buildings and more.
Survey
In addition to the community forum, the district conducted an online survey where more than 100 responses were received regarding potential capital projects. The survey showed early support of a possible no-tax increase bond issue.
The survey asked people to rank areas of improvement they feel should be top priority, which included fine arts, parking, HVAC, security, safety and others.
Comment boxes also were provided for respondents to include what projects they think the district should complete.