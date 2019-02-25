Another kite that is part of a countywide public art project can now be seen outside St. Clair Nursing Center.
The Kites of Franklin County project is in celebration of the county’s bicentennial this year.
St. Clair Nursing Center’s kite features its hometown hospitality family pledge logo, according to Cindy Yadav, social services director for the center.
“This is our pledge that all our employees make when they work at our community,” she said. “Our goal is to always leave something better than we found it.
“We want our Hometown Hospitality to be felt among our residents, families, visitors, and staff at all times,” she added.
Yadav said St. Clair Nursing Center is participating in the project because it has been proudly serving the county for more than 30 years.
“Our facility has provided the highest quality of care to families in need of a helping hand,” she said.
The center reflects “decades of experience in skilled nursing and rehabilitation, characterized by the Americare standards, to be a part of making lives better and continuing to be good neighbors in this county,” she said.
Elementary Kite
In January, a yellow kite featuring children’s handprints was installed outside St. Clair Elementary School. It was created by E-Z Signs.
People can see the kite as they drive by on Bardot Street.
St. Clair Elementary’s kite was donated by Paula Dace to honor former elementary principal Morris Allen, who served as elementary principal for 24 years from 1952-1976, and taught students how to fly and build kites.
About the Kites
An organization or individual can purchase a kite to be displayed in surrounding communities in honor of Franklin County’s 200th birthday and namesake Ben Franklin.
A total of 200 stainless steel kites were produced by Heat and Control of Union. They can be purchased for $200 each.
The kites can then be decorated and hung throughout the county as part of a public art exhibit. The kites measure 2 feet by 3 feet with a 2-foot-long tail.
The project is modeled after popular art events such as CowParade, a display of brightly painted bovine statues that has visited many cities around the world over the last 20 years, and, closer to home, St. Louis’ 250th Birthday Cakes, which were placed all over the St. Louis Metro area.
One cake was even placed near the Washington Historical Society Museum.
The goal of the Kites of Franklin County is to encourage residents and visitors alike to explore and discover Franklin County’s communities, businesses, parks and tourist destinations. The kites also can be a source of community pride and a reflection of the area’s creativity, innovation and imagination.
For more information, visit franklinmo200.com/kites.