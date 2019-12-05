Thanks to St. Clair teachers and staff, almost $3,000 recently was raised for the district’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library program.
Throughout November, there was a fundraising competition between buildings called “Be Leafing in Literacy,” where teachers could donate $10 for jeans day passes, according to first-grade teacher Cathy Barns.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is an international book-gifting program where children can receive a book once a month from birth through 5 years of age. Barns and preschool teacher Kim Scott organized and launched the St. Clair affiliate program last school year.
At St. Clair Elementary’s Cookies with Santa event, held Thursday, Dec. 12, ornaments were made by Dr. Amy Jackson’s advanced art class. The ornaments will be available to buy for $5 each.
In addition to ornaments, four tickets to Dollywood, in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., will be raffled off. All proceeds will go toward the book program, Barns said.
Special Events
At an October school board meeting, Barns and Scott reported that they have been working on grant applications. A total of $3,300 was raised over the summer and $1,000 was received from Franklin County Area United Way, according to Barns.
To spread the word about the book program, Scott and Barns participated in the Chamber’s Boo & Book event in October. They passed out s’more kits and bookmarks to children.
Next spring, the teachers would like to hold a pancake breakfast with characters event and children can have their photos taken with story book characters.
A Domino’s fundraising night is set for August 2020.
Additionally, they are working on place mats with literacy activities to put in local restaurants to include Parton’s logo.
To thank those who have donated to the program already, Barns and Scott would like to host a tea. They would extend invitations to neighboring school districts that are not an affiliate of the Imagination Library. They said children who live outside of the St. Clair School District miss out on the book program opportunity.
The two teachers are trying to get the book program state funded and have reached out to Missouri’s First Lady Teresa Parson, Rep. Nate Tate and other officials.
Imagination Library
Age-appropriate books are mailed to the parents who register for the program. By the age of 5, a child will have received a total of 60 hardback books.
There is no cost to families who participate. The only requirement is that children must live within the district to be eligible. The cost to the district is $25 a year per child, totaling between $5,000 to $6,000 annually.
The first book sent to children would be “The Little Engine That Could” by Watty Piper. The last book children will receive is “Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come!” by Nancy Carlson.
There is an online data base to keep track of participants, mailing lists and book selections.
The St. Clair affiliate program currently has 186 children enrolled and 40 who have graduated.
To register a child, visit elementary.stcmo.org. Forms also are available at the elementary building and at Central Office.