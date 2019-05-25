St. Clair R-XIII School District summer program started Thursday and will run through Friday, June 21. This year’s theme is “School of Innovation.”
A total of 340 students are enrolled at St. Clair Elementary. Principal Sande Racherbaumer said the focus at the elementary school is reading and math instruction in addition to hands-on experiences.
“We are looking forward to an exciting summer school filled with many learning opportunities sprinkled in with fun,” she said. “We have an opportunity to have a petting zoo, bubble bus, and Wild Bird Sanctuary coming to our building.”
First- and second-grade students will have the opportunity to go to the Saint Louis Zoo Thursday, June 6, and Powder Valley Thursday, June 13.
“We look forward to seeing our new kindergarten students and some familiar faces very soon,” Racherbaumer said.
Edgar Murray
At Edgar Murray, students will have the chance to participate in hands-on and interactive projects for reading, math and science, according to Principal Dr. Beth Hill.
“Third-graders will leap into space with the astronauts and then explore the North Pole with the polar bears,” Hill said. “Fourth grade will travel back into time to the dinosaur age and create exciting games for their classmates to play. Fifth grade will take a trip to Mars.”
Visitors will stop by the school including those from the World Bird Sanctuary, a nutritionist, Dana’s Shaved Ice and the St. Clair Fire District. Field trips will be taken to the St. Louis Science Center, Purina Farms and St. Clair Regional Library. During summer school, the book swap program will continue, according to Hill.
“Students will be encouraged to bring in their gently used books and swap them for others to read,” she said.
A total of 303 students are enrolled at Edgar Murray, which is 42 more than last year. Hill added that daily attendance prizes will be drawn for students.
Junior High
At the junior high, more than 260 students are signed up, according to Principal Eric Lause. Classes being offered include cooking, Olympics, rockets and “many other different options for them to choose from,” he said.
“We will also include reading and math activities into every day to keep their skills sharp,” Lause said.
Daily attendance prizes for students will be two $10 gift cards and one $5 gift card.
High School
Classes being offered at the high school include driver’s education, health, personal finance, physical education, American government, chemistry and others, according to Assistant Principal Jeff Hamlett. Approximately 200 students are enrolled for classes.
“Summer school has a little bit of a more relaxed feel to it with smaller class sizes and not as much transition time, but it is great to have our students in the building working on credit recovery or credit advancement.
Students in grades kindergarten though eighth grade who have perfect attendance, missing one hour or less, are eligible to receive a $100 Walmart card. Those who miss between one to seven hours are eligible to receive a $50 gift card at the end of summer school.
Summer school hours are 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. for grades kindergarten through second, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for grades third through 12. Students can still enroll for summer school, according to Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse. Free meals will be provided for all students who attend summer school. There will be no school Monday, May 27, and there will be a noon dismissal on the last day of summer school.
Lonedell
Lonedell R-XIV School District’s summer school theme is “Travel Around the World.” Students will learn about North America, Europe, Asia and Africa, and participate in related activities, Principal Wayne Dierker said. He added that there will be a dress-up theme every day and games will be played during morning assemblies.
Summer school will start Wednesday, May 29, through Friday, June 28. The last day will dismiss at noon. The district will offer a free breakfast and lunch program thanks to a grant, according to Dierker.
Students will be able to go on field trips including Purina Farms, Elephant Rocks, a park in Union and its spray park, the pool in Union and a water park in Farmington.
Other activities taking place include a survivor challenge day, a dodgeball tournament, a kickball tournament, bingo, movie mania, a bubble party, a fire truck day, and visits from Reptile Ranch, Girl Scouts, Dana’s Shaved Ice, and DJ the Magician.