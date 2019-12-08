A Labadie man was seriously injured Wednesday, Dec. 4, when the truck he was driving struck the rear of a dump truck.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report states that Daniel P. Tulley, 27, was driving a 2019 Ford F-250 northbound on Highway 63 south of Macon, Mo. at 11:10 a.m. when it struck the back end of a 2006 International 7400 dump truck driven northbound by Raymond T. Dye, 25, Macon.
According to the patrol. Tulley was escorting a slow moving vehicle when it struck the rear of the truck. He was transported by air ambulance too University Hospital, Columbia. Dye was taken to Samaritan Hospital, Macon, with minor injuries.
Tulley was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.