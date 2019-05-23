The Most Rev. Robert J. Carlson, Archbishop of St. Louis, issued the following statement in response to the passage of House Bill 126, “Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act.”
“During the Annual March for Life in January, I walked with those proclaiming a culture of life. We all have a responsibility to do what we can so that in this nation, in our families, in our archdiocese, we choose life unconditionally. What we are now witnessing here in Missouri are lawmakers exercising that responsibility, and we commend them for working to protect the innocent and vulnerable. We pray that the love of Jesus Christ touches our hearts, so we all become witnesses to the protection and nurturing of all life.”