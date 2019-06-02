As one of three new lawmakers representing Franklin County in Jefferson City this session, State Rep. Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka, says having been around politics for years, there weren’t many surprises.
“The session went very smoothly. It was quite busy as expected and fast paced,” Bailey said. “Although the delight has been seeing the constituent involvement and them utilizing their self-governance, I am a very blessed to be the state rep representing a people such as District 110.”
Bills
Bailey filed five bills this year and entered her freshman session with the intent to find a funding mechanism for Bryce’s Law.
The law would have established a process for charitable organizations to become scholarship-granting organizations for individuals, birth to age 21, diagnosed with autism, Down syndrome, Angelman syndrome, dyslexia or cerebral palsy.
Her other four bills, including one requiring health care providers who administer vaccines to provide side effect information to the patient or, if the patient is a minor, the patient’s parent or legal guardian, before administering a vaccine, were heard in committee but that’s as far as they made it.
Since the majority of Bailey’s district lies within St. Louis County, the “Better Together” St. Louis City/County merger was of great interest to her.
A resolution proposed by one of her St. Louis County colleagues, Dean Plocher, ran out of time in the Senate to be voted on, but it would have given only local residents the power to vote on the merger.
Bailey added although the bill did not pass, it was an indirect win for those who opposed the merger.
“This bill that would have proposed a constitutional amendment that would require a majority vote of the cities or counties affected in order to create a new political subdivision (in response to the Better Together proposal and their statewide vote),” she said. “The publicity of this bill and its almost unanimous vote out of the House was the nail in the coffin for Better Together’s oligarch proposal.”
Bailey again credits the people of her district and surrounding districts, for their tireless involvement and letting their voices be heard which created an amazing and effective result.
Big Issues
Bailey said she believes the biggest issues of the year were related to protecting the most vulnerable.
• Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act — HB 126 is a bill that is one of the strongest pieces of pro-life legislation in the country.
• Fighting Sex Trafficking — HB 397 is meant to protect underage victims of sex trafficking from prosecution.
• Simon’s Law — HB 397 and HB 138 would prevent do-not-resuscitate orders from being issued for Missouri children without a parent being aware. Commonly referred to as “Simon’s Law,” the legislation would prohibit a health care facility, nursing home, physician, nurse, or medical staff from putting such an order in a child’s file without a parent’s permission.
• Child Fatality Review Panels — HB 397 is designed to help save the lives of young people by allowing child fatality review panels to share vital information. Under current law, the information obtained when the panels review the deaths of children is kept confidential.
Under HB 397, the director of the Department of Social Services would have the discretion to release certain information so that it can be studied to identify trends or areas where prevention efforts can be focused, and to look for ways to change state policies to better protect children. Another big priority was protecting Missouri’s agriculture industry.
• Creating Consistent Farm Regulations — SB 391 will provide consistency in the way farm operations across the state are regulated. The bill addresses a problem in current state law that has resulted in inconsistent regulations placed on farms throughout the state by county commissions and health boards.
The bill will not block county ordinances or restrict local control. Instead it will ensure regulations on concentrated animal feeding operations are consistent and not more stringent than state laws.