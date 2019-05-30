Before the 2019 legislative session began, new State Rep. John Simmons, R-Krakow, said he was going to ease into the new role and didn’t plan on filing many, if any bills.
Simmons did end up filing three bills of his own, but none were successful in making it out of the committees they were assigned to.
Simmons did however have the opportunity to weigh in on the larger pieces of legislation that passed through the House and Senate this year.
“I am not concerned if my own version of legislation gets through,” he said. “Quite often other versions in the House, Senate or joint committees will come through for a vote and passage.
“Other times, it’s more important to stop bad legislation,” he said. “For example, over 10 bills were filed that would threaten and interfere with our Second Amendment rights. I opposed all of them.”
Simmons added there were no outright surprises and he had been helpfully informed by prior officeholders as to what to expect.
“I was a little leery of the ending process of legislation coming through our chamber the last few days,” he said. “Literally, several dozens of amendments, which had been prior stand-alone bills that never made it through the whole process, were reborn and re-listed as amendments on last-minute bills we were considering that had been modified in various committees.
“In some cases, several good measures were included with a few bad measures,” he said. “I had to decide if the overall good outweighed the bad, or if some ‘poison pill’ amendment was too much to support the bill’s passage.”
Big Bills
The General Assembly passed, and Simmons was a House co-sponsor, of the pro-life bill.
“It was a vote I took with clear conscience, pride and love of the pro-life message and movement,” he said. “I hope with our historic vote, future babies will be saved and our debasing, coarsening culture will return to Judeo-Christian principles.”
Simmons also expressed his support for several bills he feels will strengthen and improve the business and job creation climate in the state. Lawmakers fully funded the School Funding Formula, with an increase for transportation funding, and strategies to help underperforming schools.
Locally, Simmons worked with Sen. Dave Schatz’ office to get proper hardship exemption language passed for St. Albans resident students to attend a nearby district.
Missouri One Start created a more streamlined private/public partnership to help businesses expand and hire.
A scholarship program, called Fast Track, was created to help adults re-enter high-tech or technical trade job training programs offered at East Central College and State Tech.
“Local manufacturers have the openings for these highly skilled workers, we don’t have the workforce necessary to fill those jobs,” Simmons said. “The Republican-led General Assembly and governor’s office is making that a priority.”
Simmons also touted tort reform measures, like joinder, venue and sensible product liability language, to ensure it remains a great place to work, start, or expand a business.
Infrastructure
“I think the hybrid agreement related to infrastructure investment through bonding and general revenue funds for roads and bridges was a huge accomplishment,” Simmons said.
“The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is becoming more and more streamlined,” he said. “Their continued efficiency means more funds going to future projects, like the expansion and improvement of the Highways 47/50 interchange and the expanded lane additions to Highway 47 itself.”
Next Year
As is common practice with many lawmakers, if a bill doesn’t make it through the process in one session, it is modified and then filed again the following year.
“I still feel the initiative petition process needs reforming,” Simmons said. “Our state Constitution needs a higher threshold in order to change the fundamental guiding document that instructs our governing purpose.”
He added he will push to see that the state adheres to the U.S. Constitution and does not change to the trend of assigning presidential electoral votes based on the national popular vote.
“I know we can continue to find ways to lessen the tax burden on families and businesses,” Simmons said. “I hope to introduce some education reform related to high school student graduation requirements to include a better, impactful, lasting form of civics, ethics and government 101 knowledge.”
Break
During the summer, Simmons says he will keep in touch with constituents and he can be reached through his Jefferson City office.
He also will continue to see patients at his Washington chiropractic office.