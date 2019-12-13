As the Missouri Highway Patrol increases investigations into video gaming machines across Missouri, Senate president pro tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, has again filed legislation to ban the machines, or bring them under state control.
As of last week, the patrol has received 211 complaints from the public about the machines, including some in Franklin County.
Since March, about the midway point of the 2019 legislative session, video gaming has been on Schatz’s radar and he has been one of the most outspoken opponents of the machines ignoring the “gray area” moniker used by some and instead calling them illegal.
The bill Schatz has prefiled for the 2020 session not only will make it easier for the public to report the machines, but also outlines the penalties for those establishments that are allowing them to operate on the premises.
The bill would also give local prosecuting attorneys more teeth by providing assistance from Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office in prosecuting the cases.
SB 557
Senate Bill 557 would allow the Missouri Gaming Commission to enter into agreements with various federal, state, and local agencies for investigations relating to and the enforcement of criminal provisions relating to illegal gambling.
This act also would require the gaming commission to establish a telephone contact number, which shall be prominently displayed on the commission’s website, to receive reports of suspected illegal gambling activity.
The commission shall initiate an investigation upon receiving such reports and if sufficient evidence of illegal gambling is found, it shall refer such violations to the prosecuting attorney.
Upon the request of a prosecuting attorney, the attorney general may aid such prosecuting attorney in prosecuting violations referred by the commission.
Penalties
During the 2019 session, Schatz’s anti-video gaming bill, which did not pass, focused on punishing the establishments housing the machines.
That language is included in his 2020 bill with even harsher penalties even if the machines are made legal and regulated at some point by the Legislature or a vote of the people.
The new provision states any person or establishment licensed under current law relating to gaming that is convicted of or pleads guilty to illegal gambling, and any affiliated company of such person or establishment, shall be permanently prohibited from being licensed to participate in any way in a program implementing video lottery gaming terminals should such a program be implemented in this state.
The bill also provides that any conviction in this state for illegal gambling activity involving an illegal gambling device shall result in the automatic and permanent revocation of a license issued under the Liquor Control Law, as well as any lottery game retailer license.
Current law allows a sheriff, peace officer, or eight or more citizens of a county or city to bring an action in circuit court to initiate proceedings to suspend or revoke a license issued under the Liquor Control Law as a result of certain offenses committed by a licensee.
This act adds permitting illegal gambling devices on the licensed premises of a licensee to such list of offenses.
Investigations
In October, Schatz told The Missourian the information he has received from the Missouri Department of Public Safety has been limited due to the ongoing investigation, but he did confirm Franklin County is on the radar.
“There are at least three machines at the location in Sullivan. I’ve been there and seen them myself,” Schatz said. “Overall, there are easily 50 to 100 machines in operation at multiple locations in Franklin County.”
After the investigation of machines in Franklin County is completed, the findings by the patrol will be passed on to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Becker, who will decide whether or not to pursue the case and file criminal charges.
Becker has confirmed there is at least one business in Sullivan, and possibly others, which are being investigated and he has seen some of the evidence being produced by the patrol. He has also met with Schatz regarding the issue.
“We will look at any case law enforcement brings to us,” Becker said. “They will be looked at on a case by case basis and any resulting charges would be misdemeanors only.”
Becker added it would depend on the evidence produced as to who — the machine owner or business owner — would be charged and to what severity they would be punished, but they would be more than just fines.