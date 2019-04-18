Jeff Patke, Ward 3 city councilman, was elected Washington’s new mayor pro tem Monday.
For the next year, Patke will serve as mayor in the absence of Mayor Sandy Lucy.
Also Monday, Steve Sullentrup was re-elected to serve as council representative to the Washington 353 Redevelopment Corporation.
Mark Hidritch was re-elected as the council’s voting member on the planning and zoning commission.
Members elected to the city’s board of health were Patke, Mark Wessels, Joe Holtmeier and Nick Obermark.
Also during the meeting, Mayor Lucy asked members to review the list of current liaison assignments they have and give her feedback on any possible changes they want.
She said she will certify the liaison appointments in May.