Missouri Gov. Mike Parson was on a roll last week signing dozens of bills passed by the state Legislature in the first part of 2019.
Unfortunately for State Rep. Nathan Tate, R-St. Clair, one of the few bills Parson vetoed on July 12 included a measure from one of his bills that was tacked on to a Senate bill in the closing hours of the session back in May.
Senate Bill 147 would have established a “Towing Task Force” for commercial motor vehicle tows. This task force would make recommendations on overcharges, customer complaints and the process for nonconsensual towing used by law enforcement.
In his veto message, Parson explained why he rejected the towing measure.
“The attorney general’s office has a system in place to handle such complaints, which is managed by the Consumer Complaint Division,” Parson explained. “As I believe adequate protection already exists to address these matters, I cannot support the establishment of a redundant task force.”
On Monday, Tate told The Missourian he did not expect the veto.
“This is all news to me,” he said. “I was told something completely different during the legislative session.”
Tate added the issue is not being addressed by the attorney general’s office which is why he was approached to file the bill originally.
“The (towing) industry must see a need for it,” he said. “Clearly it’s a problem.”
Veto Session
Out of the dozens of bills passed by the Legislature this year, Parson vetoed only two House Bills and four Senate bills.
Just because they have been rejected by the state’s top executive, lawmakers will have another chance to push the bills through in the upcoming veto session in mid-September.
Tate said he wasn’t sure if SB 147 would be brought up during the short veto session, and he’s not optimistic.
“I’m sure I’m going to get a lot of phone calls on this,” he said. “I don’t know if we will have enough time.”
Tate explained the agenda for the veto session will be discussed and set at the summer caucus meeting in Kansas City next month. This allows lawmakers to decide which bills they plan to challenge and champion in the veto session.
Tate added he’s not sure if his or the other measures mentioned by the governor warrant an override battle, especially with the governor being of the same party as the majority of lawmakers.
“He (Parson) isn’t just out there trying to kill bills,” Tate said. “He must have his reasons. He’s been really great to work with.”
Just like the regular session, the veto session calendar will be set and executed by the House and Senate leadership.
Other Measure
In addition to the towing task force, another measure of Tate’s that was added to SB 147 would make it easier for residents to renew a driver’s license or a motor vehicle license and would allow drivers to obtain a secure digital driver’s license in addition to the physical card-based license.
This measure was also killed with the governor’s veto.
The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) would design and implement a remote driver’s license renewal system that would be accessed through its website, or through self-service kiosks that would be available at one or more locations within the state.
The plan would be to roll out a handful of kiosks in select locations initially as a pilot project.
The bill also authorizes DOR to design a secure digital driver’s license program that allows applicants to obtain a digital version of their license in addition to the physical card-based driver’s license. Users would pay an additional fee to obtain the electronic version.
Vetoes
The other six bills vetoed by Parson in recent weeks cover a wide array of topics and are sure to be discussed at the summer caucus next month.
Like SB 147 many of the bills contained several items of related fields that were placed together in omnibus bills with dozens of measures.
For example, SB 147 was an omnibus bill relating to motor vehicles.
• House Bill 399 — modified provisions relating to health care;
• House Bill 477 — modified provisions relating to coroners;
• Senate Bill 282 — modified provisions relating to the disposition of human remains;
• Senate Bill 414 — Enacts provisions relating to innovation in health insurance; and
• Senate Bill 202 — Creates provisions relating to mining royalties on federal land.