There were 93 new laws passed by the 2019 Missouri General Assembly and signed by Gov. Mike Parson went into effect Wednesday, Aug. 28.
The governor signed all but six, including one that involves motor vehicle sales, which will be taken up during a special session running concurrent with the veto session that begins Monday, Sept. 9.
In all, Parson signed 44 Senate bills, 46 House bills and three Senate concurrent resolutions.
Seventeen of the bills signed by Parson were $30 billion in budget bills that originated in the House.
Locals
Included the bills signed by the governor were two sponsored by lawmakers representing Franklin County.
House Bill 499 creates Lyndon’s law honoring Lyndon Ebker, New Haven, who was hit and killed by a driver while working on the Boeuf Creek bridge in 2016. It was sponsored by State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington.
The bill requires the director of the Department of Revenue to revoke a driver’s license upon notification by a law enforcement officer that an individual was involved in a physical accident where his or her negligence contributed to his or her vehicle striking a worker or highway worker, as defined in the act, within a properly designated construction or work zone, or substantially contributed to his or her vehicle striking an emergency responder within a properly designated active emergency zone.
Under current law, organizations acting as an agent of the Department of Revenue for the processing of motor vehicle title and registration transactions are permitted to collect fees as compensation. This act increases the maximum fee allowable for various transactions from either $3 or $2.50, depending on the type of transaction, to $6.
The bill also approves dozens of memorial highways and memorial roadway designations all over the state.
Senate president pro tem Dave Schatz, R- Sullivan carried the bill in the Senate.
Bonding
Although his personal legislation handling was limited due to his Senate leadership role, Schatz did carry one of the largest infrastructure bills in state history this session on behalf of Gov. Parson.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 14 expresses support for issuance of bonds by the Highways and Transportation Commission to pay for construction and repair of 215 bridges on the state highway system, as selected by the commission, not to exceed $301,000,000.
This resolution expresses approval for debt service to be paid from future appropriations by the General Assembly from the General Revenue Fund and expresses the intent to appropriate funds in the future in an amount sufficient to pay the debt service on the bonds.
One of those bridges is over Happy Sac Creek just off of Highway AD outside St. Clair.
Vetoes
The bills Parson vetoed included SB 147 relating to motor vehicles; SB 202 creating provisions relating to mining royalties on federal land; SB 282 modifying provisions relating to the disposition of human remains; SB 414, HB 447 enacting provisions relating to innovations in health insurance; and HB 399 modifying provision relating to the deceased.