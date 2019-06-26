Democratic candidates for president will be featured on television Wednesday and Thursday nights. Ten candidates will appear each night. There are more candidates than 20, but they did not qualify. The are called debates, but they really aren’t since there isn’t time for actual debating.
Polls show there is not that much interest in these TV appearances— too early, too many unknowns, a lower degree of interest among voters in politics at this time, even among members of the Democratic Party.
A judge has approved a $24 million settlement with people who bought personal seat licenses for Rams football games in St. Louis. Refunds should begin in December. Deadline to apply for refunds is Aug. 23. The cost of the licenses varied according to the location of the seats, ranging from $250 to $4,500.
Inland Press Association said the latest Digital News Report said the most popular reasons people avoid the news is “It can have a negative impact on my mood” 57 percent, and “I can’t rely on news to be true” 35 percent.
Gov. Mike Parson is visiting France, Germany and Switzerland to promote new business for Missouri. After those visits he and his wife will stay in Europe for a family vacation. “International trade and investment play a critical role in our state’s economy,” the governor said.
Missouri’s unemployment rate continues to be about 3.3 percent, according to the Department of Economic Development. About 2,500 jobs were added in the state in May.
