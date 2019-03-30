For those who enjoy a variety of choices on your ballots, Election Day next Tuesday may be a bit disappointing.
In the smaller municipalities of Franklin County, most political offices will be filled by candidates running unopposed for their respective offices.
Two races of note are the mayoral races in New Haven and Gerald.
Gerald
In Gerald two candidates are vying to take over the mayor’s seat from Cary Parker, who is not running for re-election.
On that ballot, voters will choose between Brad Landwehr and Hillary (Haase) Ward for a two-year term in the town’s top job.
Also in Gerald, there is a race for alderman in Ward 1 between incumbent Stephen Grgurich and challenger Angela Koepe for a two-year term.
Fellow Ward 1 board member Ruth Haase is running unopposed for a one-year unexpired term and incumbent Ward 2 Alderman Kent Richardson Sr. is unopposed for re-election to his two-year Ward 2 alderman seat.
New Haven
In New Haven, longtime Mayor George Panhorst in being challenged for the seat by Dan Terry. Panhorst was first elected mayor in 1999. Terry is the former police chief, a position he held for less than a year. Prior to that he was the assistant chief for many years.
Residents there will also choose between incumbent Ward 1 Alderman Jason Addison or challenger Ray McDowell.
Incumbent Ward 2 Alderman mark Wehner is running unopposed as is city Municipal Judge Scott Fulford.
All of the candidates in New Haven are running for two-year terms.
Charmwood
In the Town of Charmwood, the small population there will choose between Don Schlitt and Robert Crouch to serve as its trustee for the next two years.
Berger
Lisbeth A. Fields is running unopposed for the Ward 1 alderman seat.
No candidate filed to run for the Ward 2 alderman seat.
Leslie
Leslie voters will have four choices for four trustee seats.
Heath Simmons, Scott Miller, and Zachary Sparks are running unopposed for two-year terms and Jessica Hess is running with no challenger for a one-year unexpired term.
Miramiguoa
Although there won’t be a choice for candidates for trustee, residents in that community will have a property tax issue to decide on Tuesday.
The question on the ballot reads as follows:
Shall the Village of Miramiguoa Park impose a local annual real property tax at 50 cents per $100 of real property value upon all real property within the Village of Miramiguoa Park? The revenue raised by the use tax shall be allocated to General Fund purposes.
Residents will mark a yes or no on their ballot with their answer.
Also on that ballot, Carl Pritchett and Michael Schinner will appear unopposed for two trustee seats.
Oak Grove
In the Village of Oak Grove, Richard Ray, Birk Heimann and Michael Crow are running for three trustee seats with no other challengers.
That is a two-year term.
Village of Parkway
The same scenario will appear on the ballot for Parkway residents with Robert Pelton, Jan Farthing and Charles Ball Jr. running for three trustee seats.
Sullivan
Despite being one of the larger cities in Franklin County, only a handful of candidates filed to run for elected office and they are all incumbents.
Mayor Dennis Watz is running unopposed for re-election as are city Collector Judy McPherson; Municipal Judge Dan Leslie; Ward 1 Alderman Tony Wessler; Ward 2 Alderman T. J. Carey; and Ward 3 Alderman Robert Maupin.