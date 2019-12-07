Since Monday, nearly 400 bills have already been prefiled in the Missouri House of Representatives for the 2020 legislative session.
On the heels of a successful first year in the General Assembly, State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, says he is preparing legislation on three major issues that will affect the gateway region and the entire state.
Griesheimer said he was approached by the St. Louis Police Officers Association to file a bill which would eliminate the residency requirement for all police officers in St. Louis.
Under the city charter, all new officers must take up residency in the city within 120 days of their initial probationary period.
"As I’m sure the readers are aware, the city of St. Louis has a serious problem regarding crime,” Griesheimer said. “There are many contributing factors to the problem and many more potential solutions. One way to combat crime is by increasing the police presence in the city.”
He added, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, it currently has a shortage of approximately 120 officers. This is unacceptable and must be fixed.
“I firmly believe this legislation, if passed, will help increase the applicant pool,” Griesheimer explained. “Even the St. Louis chief of police wants to eliminate the residency restriction, but the St. Louis Board of Aldermen has failed to act year after year.”
Gasoline Tax
The state of Missouri has many roads and bridges which are in desperate need of repair, but the funding is limited to get those projects done without a new revenue stream.
In previous sessions, bills have been shot down, including one by State Sen. Dave Schatz, who represents Franklin County, to raise the state gasoline tax to create transportation infrastructure funds.
Also, a statewide referendum to raise the gas tax was shot down by voters across the state.
Griesheimer, who sits on the House Transportation Committee, says he will make another attempt at raising the gasoline tax in 2020.
“If passed, the bill would increase the fuel tax by 6 cents or in other words, 17 cents per gallon to 23 cents per gallon, using incremental increases of 2 cents per gallon beginning Jan. 1, 2021, and ending on Jan. 1, 2024,” he explained. “Afterwards the tax shall be increased by the percentage increase in inflation using the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Realistically, this bill will probably not pass, however, the main purpose of this legislation is to emphasize the need for more transportation funding.”
Missouri One Call
Lastly, Griesheimer said he plans to file legislation to address a persistent issue in the construction industry.
“Under current law, Missouri One Call gives underground facility owners two working days to mark their underground utilities,” he explained. “If a locate does not occur, this creates issues for both the owner, and the contractor.”
He added the bill is being filed from a safety perspective, and there needs to be consequences set for underground facility owners to ensure these locates are properly marked on time.
Last Session
In 2019, Griesheimer, after a roller coaster journey, was successful in getting a bill signed by Gov. Mike Parson that had 100 percent Franklin County roots.
New Haven resident Lyndon Ebker, a Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) employee, was hit and killed by an elderly driver in a work zone on the Boeuf Creek bridge on Highway 100 outside Washington in April 2016.
House Bill 499 will automatically revoke the driver’s license of anyone who hits a roadway worker or first responder in a work zone on Missouri roads. The bill was given assistance along the six-month journey by Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, and Gov. Parson’s former legislative director and former State Rep. Justin Alferman, R-Hermann.
When the bill finally passed out of the House in March of this year, just under 40 individual actions were taken. In the Senate, there were nearly 50 actions taken on the bill, including a contentious conference committee that saw Senate amendments added.
It is tough to get a bill through the legislative process and to the governor’s desk, and even tougher for a new legislator.