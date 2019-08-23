The Washington City Council Monday approved a preliminary plat request that will allow for a home to be put up for sale.
The council voted 8-0 to approve Nick Watts’ request for the plat at 1801 E. Fifth St. and 310 Terry Lane.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, said there are two structures, one commercial building and one home, on the property. The applicant is looking to subdivide the lot so each structure is on a separate lot. He added that Watts is looking to sell the home.
In order to meet city code a variance was required to allow for 5-foot rear yard setbacks in the rear of the lots. The Board of Zoning Adjustments met Monday prior to the council meeting and approved the variance.
On Aug. 12, the city’s planning commission recommended the council approve the request if a variance was granted.
The lot is zoned C-2 commercial. Watts intends to keep that zoning, however the proposed lot for the home meets minimum requirements for R-1B residential zoning.
Maniaci noted that the home is grandfathered permitting it to be used as a home in a commercial district. It will remain C-2 in case it is to be used for an office, he said.
Watts is the owner of Nick’s Gun and Pawn and the property next to the shop at the site of the former Patke’s Dairy building.
Councilwoman Gretchen Pettet asked Maniaci to clarify that the former Patke building is not the site of a proposed gun range that Watts will operate.
She added that some people in the community believed that to be the case.
Maniaci confirmed that the site of the preliminary plat is not where the range will be located. Instead the range will be a new building, an addition to his business, located at 1807 E. Fifth St.