Augusta Elementary has divided staff and students into four separate groups, which they call “houses,” to help build relationships and camaraderie.
The four house groups will meet once a month throughout the school year.
The groups are:
Chimuwaku (Red) — House of Teamwork;
Soleil (Yellow) — House of Positivity;
Innae (Green) — House of Perseverance; and
Eazm (Blue) — House of Determination.
At the beginning of the school year in August, every student bit into a cupcake, which revealed their house color. Every house is made up of staff members and a mixture of students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade.
“We meet once a month and have some type of house activity,” said fifth-grade teacher Julia Young. “Our favorite days are house competition days, where we play games and award points for winning competitions.”
The activity at the most recent meeting Nov. 14 was all about the word of the month — respect.
Students watched a book on video called “Do Unto Otters” with all the house groups. Following the video, students broke off into house groups and did different activities centered around the concept of how everyone can show respect.
Some house groups drew pictures, some acted out scenarios and took pictures, some made charts and some brainstormed ways to show respect at school and outside of school. That work was posted around the school to remind everyone ways that they are respectful.
The House of Determination, Eazm, earned the most house points during the first quarter. Their blue flag currently flies on the Augusta Elementary flag pole, underneath the American flag and Missouri flag.
The House of Perseverance, Innae, is currently in the lead for most house points this quarter. Students help their houses out by earning “puffs” for showing ROCK behavior at school.