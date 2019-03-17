Zitzman Elementary students will show parents and friends their accomplishments in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) when the school hosts its third annual family STEM night Thursday, March 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The event will actually begin at 5 p.m. when three food trucks will arrive on the school parking lot. The cafeteria will be open so families can grab food and sit and eat before the presentations begin at 6 p.m.
Inside the school, the gym and many classrooms will be filled as 26 presenters show off their stuff and engage students and parents in hands-on activities, such as viewing DNA through a scientist’s microscope and experiencing piloting an airplane in a flight simulator.
Members of Zitzman student leadership teams and representatives of wildlife, science and aerospace fields will be on hand to talk about how STEM classes play a role in the future careers of elementary students.
Students will teach parents the Leadership and Me activities that are practiced at the school.
In a “Sink or Float” experiment, some students will use their science and math skills to build a boat with the provided material then estimate the amount of weight it can hold and stay afloat, and prove their calculation by adding weight to the boat.
“It’s actually all about kids being creative,” said Ketina Armstrong, Zitzman principal.
A group of first-grade girls will show the machines they have created with Legos.
“Kids and their parents might be asked to build a farm with the materials that are provided,” Armstrong said. “The parents very much get involved in these activities.”
The public is invited to the event.