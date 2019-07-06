By Pauline Masson
Pacific Missourian Editor
Learning to play the ukulele has turned a group of Zitzman Elementary third-, fourth- and fifth-graders into something akin to rock stars at school.
Chris Johnson, Zitzman music teacher, got the idea that he could use ukuleles to help students develop a love and appreciation of musical performance. He wanted students to not only play music, but to get onstage.
Johnson started a Tiny Guitar Club (TGC) and invited students to join.
“They had to volunteer, focus on being self-motivated and develop self-efficacy for their ukulele skills,” he said. “The club provides an opportunity for dedicated students to spread their joy and love of ukulele music throughout our local communities.”
Tiny Guitar Club meets weekly to practice and performs at Zitzman activities throughout the school year.
During the 2018-19 school year, the TGC performances included Christ mas caroling in the community, Grandparents and Veterans Day events, a school talent show, and Music in Our Schools concert.
The club also took to the stage at school concerts and assemblies.
“Zitzman and district administration support and encourage these performances,” said Johnson, who works to find as many performance opportunities as possible.
While this is a volunteer group, students are expected to practice on their own time and maintain high expectations of character at Zitzman Elementary. Musicians practice self-motivation by setting practice goals to prepare for performances.
“Tiny Guitar Club members are moral leaders in our school,” Johnson said. “They are a visible presence for our students and staff.”
One of the benefits of performing in front of the school is the reaction of their fellow students.
Younger children, especially, are excited to watch their peers, he said, and see that they are eager to work hard in music.
The younger students know that the performers have to work hard in their other classes so they can apply to be a part of this special group.
Johnson strives to create a group where all young musicians have the ability to belong.
In a society that places a strong emphasis on core classes, Zitzman Elementary makes sure that the arts have a special place in the eyes and hearts of the Meramec Valley School Community, he said.
The school purchased the ukuleles for student use, but some of these creative students have been motivated to build their own ukuleles.
“The power of motivation to belong to the Tiny Guitar Club is strong and growing fiercely,” Johnson said.
Parents say learning to play the ukulele has improved their child’s self-confidence and an appreciation for music.
“I think being part of the TGC has given my son a group to identify with and feel close to,” one parent said. “He always looks forward to the time with this club.”
“I’ve been having trouble getting my daughter involved in anything,” another parent said. “Playing the ukulele in Tiny Guitar Club has really helped boost her self-confidence. She is really taking pride and it gives her something to look forward to.”