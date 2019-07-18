A 9-year-old dirt bike rider is putting Pacific on the map in the high-flying field of motocross racing.
Ely Gross, Zitzman Elementary fourth-grader, will ride his 65ccKTM dirt bike in the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA American National Motorcross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch July 29-Aug. 3.
Ely’s parents, Tina Natorp and Diego Gross, have endorsed the series of competitions since the young biker got his first dirt bike at age 4. Ely has already been winning races for three years.
He began by riding around the family property south of town with neighbor boys in the Fultz, Stoltz and McSorley families.
Ely entered his first competition at age 6, the super cross race at Washington Town & Country Fair, and took second place.
“He was hooked,” said his mother. “He just wanted to keep racing.”
In 2016, his second year of competition, Ely took first place in two out of 27 races and second place in three races.
“That year was a great MX year while Ely gained experience and knowledge as well as a broken arm,” his mother said. “It was his first real injury in this sport that instead of inciting fear in him, actually showed him that getting hurt is OK and he can recover and come out stronger.”
In 2017, he came in first nine times and second eight times.
By 2018, the young racer wanted to train and hit every major race so he could qualify for the Loretta Lynn competition. Not only did he qualify, but he was only one of 10 kids to do so in both the 50cc and the 65cc.
In the 2018 Mid America Dirt Race schedule of 10 races, Ely took first place in four races and second in three, racking up second place for the season with 166 points.
This year, Ely heads for the Loretta Lynn’s ranch motocross track in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., that is only open two times a year for the top amateur riders in the U. S. to determine who will go on to win the annual national championship.