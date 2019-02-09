Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Partly cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.