By Pauline Masson
Pacific Missourian Editor
A man who went to New Holland, P.a., for a decked-out pig roaster and barbecue smoker was the top chef in the fourth annual Charity Wing Challenge held this past Saturday, April 13, at the Pacific Eagles.
Jamie Kitson, who submitted both ribs and wings in the challenge, said it was his first barbecue competition, but as he becomes more familiar with his new rig he plans to enter more events.
Kitson was one of approximately 15 amateur outdoor chefs, including many military veterans, who competed in the 2019 wing challenge.
Sarah Summers, last year’s wings champion, captured second place this year. Chris Dattoli took third place.
As early as 8 a.m. Saturday, tents lined the Eagles parking lot as outdoor chefs slathered barbecue sauce and rubbed secret spices onto wings and ribs and cooked up pots of chili to be judged against other cookers.
Jeff and Heather Filley, owners of Filleys Fine Sauces, sponsor the challenge as a benefit to military veterans. The Pacific Eagles host the event.
Most of the cooks had been here before.
Pacific High School football coaches Clint Anderson, Jay Mayfield and Gary Daves returned for the third time after their wings earned fourth place in 2017.
Anderson said taking part in the competition is more about community than about cooking. Loyd Harris agreed.
“It’s not about winning,” said Harris, who has competed all four years and whose wings took first place in 2016. “It’s about camaraderie and being out with everybody.”
Mike Hardt brought his own cheering section to the competition, including his wife, daughters and parents. The trophy for his third-place win in 2016 stands on the family TV, his daughter Isabella said.
“He likes to win,” she added.
In his first competitive outing, Kitson did not expect to win. He was just trying out his new rig that he bought after roasting a pig on a rented roaster every year for the past 12 years.
“Cooking is my hobby,” he said. “I love it and when Clint (Anderson, PHS football coach) asked me to come out I decided to give it a try.”
For more than an hour, judges in sets of three tasted the entries. Mike Wilson, Al Baldwin and Mayor Steve Myers tasted wings.
Jayce Summers, Andy Nemeth and Tiffany Wilson tasted chili. Baldwin, Myers and Drew Stotler tasted ribs.
Entries being judged on taste alone were awarded scores of 1 to 10. The entry with the highest average of the three was trophy winner. Second- and third-place cooks also were recognized with medals.
As the judges’ sheets were tallied, there was only one perfect 30 score combining a 10 from each of the three judges. It went to Dean Olson for his barbecued ribs.
Adam Krauss’ ribs captured the second-place medal and Sarah Summers entry took third place.
Krauss also took home the trophy for his chili entry. Clint Anderson earned the second-place medal and Loyd Harris was the third place winner.
This year’s event raised more than $2,000 for the Jeffrey White Jr. scholarship fund, which is administered through Pacific High School. Army Spec. White, the son of Paula and Jeffrey White Sr., lost his life in Afghanistan in 2012.
Since its inception, the Charity Wing Challenge has drawn a number of former members of the military wanting to show their support to other veterans by joining in the outdoor cooking competition.
Asking to address the assembled veterans, Jeffrey White Sr. said he and his wife have been amazed at the community effort to honor their son and keep his memory alive.
“He was a stand up kid,” White said. “Before we lost our son, Paula and I didn’t realize what you military guys give up, but we do now and will know for the rest of our lives.”