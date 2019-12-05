By Pauline Masson
Pacific Editor
The Uncle Willie Morrill House at 415 W. St. Louis St., which recently was approved as a special events venue, may soon welcome newlyweds or other visitors to stay overnight in its honeymoon suite.
Trudy Nickelson, owner/operator of Designs of Ambiance LLC, wants to offer two bedrooms, two baths for short-term rental as an AirBnB.
The Pacific Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of a conditional use permit (CUP) allowing the rental at its Nov. 26 meeting.
The approval includes restrictions that rental is limited to 14 consecutive days, maximum occupancy must comply with the city’s building codes and outside use of the premises will be limited to no later than 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Commissioners questioned whether a family of four would be permitted to rent the honeymoon suite, but Nickelson said the room and adjoining bath is not set up to accommodate children.
The suite, which occupies the entire second floor east wing, has one queen-sized bed and an assortment of chair and tables, as well as a bath that contains both a shower and spa tub.
William Morrill, a railroad conductor known locally as Uncle Willie, built the Victorian-style house to match the row of shingled mansions on Adelaide Street (now Columbus Street) around the turn of the 20th century. The two-story home had a central staircase and two wings, one side for his daughters and one for his sons.
Nickelson has completely restored and remodeled the structure, painting the exterior white to match the white interior that is filled with vintage furnishings and decor.