By Pauline Masson
Pacific Missourian Editor
Residents who are plagued by wild critters coming into their yards, knocking over trash cans and encountering family pets will get some help from the city in trapping the animals.
At the direction of Alderman Herb Adams, the city will loan portable cages to residents who want to trap the wild animals.
Alderman Carol Johnson has lobbied her fellow aldermen for months to assist residents with the problem. She said she believes the presence of wild animals in residential yards is a health and safety issue.
Residents who live adjacent to wooded areas or creek beds frequently experience wild raccoons, skunks, opossums and armadillos in their yards.
“There are wild animals in our yard all the time,” said Mark Davis, who lives in Hogan subdivision, which abuts Brush Creek.
Speaking at the April 16 board meeting, Adams said he is aware that the city administrator does not want the city to take responsibility of relocatig animals to a conservation area.
“If he doesn’t want the city to transport the animals, I support that decision,” he said. “But we can make traps available so residents can trap them.”
Adams said he wants it to be a city policy that the city would loan the traps to residents.
Roth said he did not mind making the traps available to residents, but that should be the limit of the city’s involvement with the animals.
Residents who use city cages to trap the animals would need to find a way to transport them to a place where they have permission to release them.
The Missouri Conservation Department publishes a pamphlet stating that trapped animals can be released in four approved Missouri Conservation areas in Franklin County, including the 199-acre Catawissa Conservation Area located off Frisco Drive in Catawissa.
Davis said the city should go farther than making cages available and should take measures to stop residents from leaving out food for the feral cats. He said some residents in his subdivision leave food for the feral cats and the wild animals follow the cats into yards to the food source.
“The city needs to do something about feeding feral cats,” he said.