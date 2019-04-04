Alderman Carol Johnson says she wants the city to offer some kind of assistance to residents who are plagued with wild nuisance animals in their yards.
Speaking at the March 19 board meeting, Johnson said residents in Hogan subdivision continue to have wild skunks and raccoons in their yards. She said they follow behind feral cats that are adept at finding sources of food.
The city code enforcement officer has told residents he is not certified to pick up the wild animals. He does trap feral cats and takes them to the Franklin County Humane Society, but skunks and raccoons are the property owner’s responsibility.
Johnson said residents need an answer on how to rid their yards of nuisance animals and she wants the city to research the measure and educate residents on how to deal with the problem.
“Who is certified to pick up wild animals and where can they be released?” she asked. “Local farmers don’t want them dropped off near town because of the threat to their crops.”
Ben Pursley, Missouri Conservation agent for Franklin County, told The Missourian that landowners, not cities, are allowed to trap nuisance animals to protect their property.
“We recommend that they kill the animal,” Pursley said. “A nuisance raccoon for one individual will be a nuisance raccoon for someone else.”
Residents who do not have the means or the will to kill the wild animals can trap them and take them to a wooded area where they can get permission to release them.
The conservation department publishes procedures for trapped nuisance wildlife, which says euthanizing a trapped animal is strongly recommended.
“Nuisance animal control companies, landowners and agents of landowners are reminded they should euthanize all trapped animals, but if not, they are permitted to release animals on certain conservation areas,” the publication states.
The conservation department publishes a list of those conservation areas where landowners are permitted to release wild animals.
In Franklin County, trapped animals can be released in the following conservation areas (CA): Catawissa CA, Little Indian Creek CA, Long Ridge CA, Meramec CA, Port Hudson Lake CA and River Round CA.
The list notes that trapped animals cannot be released in Engelmann Woods Natural Area or the Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area.
The conservation department has traps that residents can borrow by paying a refundable deposit. When traps are returned and if there is no damage to them, the deposit will be refunded.
There also are private companies that trap and take away the animals for a fee.
The conservation department also recommends that property owners can protect their yards from wild critters by removing all food sources from their yards, such as pet bowls or bird feeders, including cleaning up around bird feeders or using a seed catcher.