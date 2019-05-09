When a group of volunteers began to raise funds to assist homeless families in the community, they knew they needed a delivery process to get aid to them so they turned to the Meramec Valley School District, said Dan McClain, former teacher, who co-founded the Safety Net program with Pauline Masson.
“Once we knew there were homeless families in the community and people who wanted to help, we needed a system to identify homeless and get them what they needed,” McClain said.
It’s a complex issue, he said. People who are living doubled up with relatives or in temporary housing lack the basic household goods for traditional family life, he explained.
They need the basics such as gas to get to work and food. Their needs also can run the gamut of clothing, personal items and prescription medication.
Especially vulnerable in this circumstance are the children, McClain said. Children need school supplies, shoes that are constantly outgrown, fees for school programs and extracurricular activities, he said.
“Who do they ask for all these things?” McClain asked. “We decided that we would put our focus on the children.”
The goal is to make sure that every student who is identified as homeless would have the same school life as the kids who live with Mom and Dad in the family home.
“If a kid wants to play baseball, we wanted to pay the registration fee and buy a uniform,” McClain said. “We turned to the school district because that is really the heart of the community. They not only know the families, they have the system to manage funds and track what families receive.”
Since the Safety Net committee was formed in 2014, donated funds have transported students to their home classroom, provided clothing, personal items, household items such as bedding and replaced computers damaged in the floods.
For some, the Safety Net funds allowed the family to stay together in a hotel temporarily until they could arrange some kind of housing.
Recently, the committee agreed to pay college registration fees for any homeless student ready to apply for college.
Late Superintendent Randy George quickly embraced the program and assigned the Title I director to manage requests and disburse funds. Interim Superintendent Dr. Ed Hillhouse and current Superintendent Dr. John Mulford quickly approved the program.
“What made the program really come into its own is the current Title I Director Dr. Stephanie Bechard,” McClain said. “She met with building principals, counselors and nurses in each building to explain how the Safety Net funds could help homeless students.”
When Alderman Carol Johnson joined the committee, she lobbied for food gift cards from local restaurants. Noting that every homeless student has a homeless family, Johnson said gift cards should be given not only to the student, but to each member of the family.
“On that day, the entire family has a hot meal,” she said.
The district has distributed more than 1,000 gift cards that Bechard tracks to make sure they are evenly distributed among homeless families.
When Franklin County Health Department nurse Mary Beth Schmidt joined the committee she allied the Safety Net program with an entire array of agencies that assist families in need in the county.
“We can make the donated funds go farther if we connect the homeless families with agencies that provide goods and services,” Schmidt said.
Bechard works with each agency to arrange for the special needs that the agency provides.
As of May 1, there were 224 students registered in the district who were not living in their own home. Most of the families were doubled up with relatives.
“We’re not sure that we cover every need of the homeless students and their family members,” McClain said. “But we’re light years ahead of where we were when we started this in 2014.”
To donate funds to the program, checks should be made to the Meramec Valley R-III Safety Net Program and mailed to 126 N. Payne St., Pacific, MO 63069.