Volunteers joined local tradesmen to clean the grounds of Historic First Baptist Church at 421 S. First St. last week to make it look tidy as renovation work continues.
A group of local citizens raised funds to elevate the historic church and education building above the flood plain and restore it to use as a house of worship.
But renovation can get messy, said Norbert Gildehaus, who co-chairs the Historic First Baptist Church Restoration Committee with Bob Masson.
After a year of labor, the church grounds were beginning to show the scars of demolition and reconstruction.
The grass was growing tall enough to hide construction debris removed from the structure as interior renovations move forward. A pile of dirt removed from excavation beneath the structure occupied one side of the yard.
Last week, volunteers arrived to clean up the grounds.
“Although the community has donated a lot of money for this project, much of what has been done at the church was done by volunteers,” Gildehaus said. “We’re grateful for all this support.”
Cindy Kimbrell, with Gildehaus Comfort Systems, who led the cleanup project, was joined by George and Jeffrey Hinkle, who cut grass and cleared the ditch beside the church with a weed eater.
Bill Almo and Lou Vondera supplied a Bobcat to level the pile of dirt and prepare it for seeding.
Volunteers also picked up discarded trash, scraps of metal and lumber.
Kimbrell noted that the cleanup was partly in memory of Danny “Turtle” Johnson, who before his death in July 2018 served as volunteer groundskeeper for the church. He always kept the grass cut and removed any food wrappers or trash dropped on the property.