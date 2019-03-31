Two candidates are vying for one open seat in Meramec Ambulance District Subdistrict 1 in Tuesday’s municipal election.
The candidates are Daniel E. Leslie and Shelby Cox.
Profiles on the candidates are as follows:
Dan Leslie
Incumbent Daniel E. Leslie is seeking a second term.
He is a self-employed attorney in Union. He serves as municipal judge in Sullivan and Pacific, and is an adjunct faculty member of Central Methodist University and Missouri Baptist University.
Leslie holds an Associate of Arts degree in paramedic technology from East Central College, a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from William Jewell College, Master of Business Administration from William Woods University and Juris Doctorate Law Degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
He is a member of First Christian Church in Washington.
Leslie said he believes that he possesses the qualities and skills to represent the people of the subdistrict in which he resides.
“I was a licensed EMT and have a degree in paramedic technology,” he noted.
As an attorney, Leslie said he is familiar with the law and how it applies to the ambulance district.
“I believe that I can save the district money in legal fees by donating legal advice to the district as a board member,” he said. “I also recently participated in a collective bargaining agreement negotiations with the local union. I believe that my willingness to be objective and, at times, assertive, served the district and the union well by negotiating a fair and reasonable collective bargaining agreement.
“I believe that my work experience and my knowledge of EMS and EMS law will be a vital and complementary resource for the board of directors,” he added.
Leslie and his wife, Glenda, have two children. Their son Nick practices law in Jefferson City and their daughter Hannah is married and teaches fourth grade. They also have had five foreign exchange students and currently have Nikolozi residing with them from the Republic of Georgia.
Shelby Cox
Shelby Cox has been involved with emergency medical services for more than 20 years.
The candidate said she’s uniquely qualified to ensure that Meramec Ambulance EMS services are top-quality while still maintaining financial responsibility with the district’s tax dollars.
“I have extensive knowledge of my profession, which includes ground and air ambulance transport, pediatric and adult hospital leadership, and my most recent experiences as a patient safety expert,” Cox said. “I have also obtained a Bachelor of Science degree with an emphasis in health management from Lindenwood University.”
For many years, Cox said she had the opportunity to travel to EMS and fire agencies across the state to teach and train staff on the most up-to-date patient care initiatives.
“The knowledge I have gained in my many years of experience has allowed me the opportunity to gather information and ideas to help support the Meramec Ambulance District, the employees, and the community in which we serve,” she said.
“If I am elected, I will work to ensure we have the highest quality pre-hospital care possible while also focusing on retaining the most qualified clinicians to provide that care,” she added.