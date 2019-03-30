Pacific area residents have a number of races and propositions on the April 2 ballot to vote on.
There are six candidates seeking two open seats on the Meramec Valley R-III School Board. Board terms are for three years.
The candidates are Tim Richardson, Lou Vondera, Tracy Whitehead, Fred Kuhn, Laura Riegler and Roger Wiersma.
For the Pacific Fire Protection District Board, incumbent Chris Wymer is being challenged by Tom Grgic for one open seat.
Wymer, 49, is seeking a second term on the fire board. This is Grgic’s, 41, first run for elective office.
Three aldermen — Carol Johnson, Ward 2, Gregg Rahn, Ward 1, and Andrew Nemeth, Ward 3 — are running unopposed in the April 2 election.
Profiles on the candidates ran in the Wednesday, March 27, issue.
Two Propositions
The city of Pacific will ask voters to approve Prop P, a half-cent special sales tax to benefit city parks and stormwater improvements.
If approved, the tax is expected to generate $400,000 annually.
The city will seek outside help to determine how to allocate the new revenue to aid parks and stormwater improvement needs by hiring an engineering firm to craft a comprehensive plan identifying the need and cost for remediation in both parks and stormwater.
As Prop P tax revenue is received, officials would use the information provided by the consultant to determine which projects to pursue in that budget period.
The city maintains five parks, Pacific Community Park, Blackburn Park, Adam’s Garden, Liberty Field and Jensen’s Point.
The city also plans to incorporate the Red Cedar project into a city park complex.
If approved, the new tax would go into effect in October 2019.
Prop S, a half-cent special sales tax to benefit street and stormwater improvements, also will be on the ballot.
If approved, the tax is expected to generate $400,000 annually.
The city currently maintains 35 miles of roads with a current budget of $285,000.
The additional funds would enable the city to implement the 2015 Cochran Engineering report that created a five-year plan to improve the city’s entire street system, including cleaning, repairing potholes and cost-effective treatments to preserve the road system.
Engineers presented a plan to improve and or rebuild all streets using city crews and federal grant money. They identified work to be done and projected the cost at $400,000 to $650,000 for the year’s work.
Due to lack of street maintenance funds, the engineering plan was never implemented.
If Prop S passes, the city will begin a comprehensive street improvement plan.
If approved, the new tax would go into effect in October 2019.
Washington
Washington area voters will be asked to vote on Proposition S, which school district officials say is important for the future of students.
All registered voters within the Washington School District can weigh in on the $26 million zero tax-rate increase bond issue to fund a new school and close the aging South Point Elementary. The bond money also will provide funds to construct secure vestibule entryways at all schools, purchase visitor management systems and make ADA accessibility improvements districtwide.
A second proposition that many in Washington will decide is Prop L, a 10-cent tax levy increase, raising property taxes to the same level as the Scenic Regional Library District.
The library district’s current levy is 10 cents per $100 assessed valuation. The library board is proposing to double the levy to 20 cents per $100 assessed valuation.
The only race for the Washington City Council will be in Ward 2 where political newcomers Tracy Comely, 50, 2338 English Crest Drive, and Robert “Mark” Wessels, 72, 3420 Springcrest Court, are seeking to replace Jeff Mohesky, who initially had filed for re-election but then withdrew his bid.
Two incumbents, Jeff Patke, Ward 3, and Joe Holtmeier, Ward 4, are unopposed in Tuesday’s election. Nick Obermark is unopposed for the Ward 1 seat.
There will not be an election for the Washington School Board Tuesday because only two candidates filed for the two open seats. Jason Oesterly, 379 Carve Lane, and Matt Wilson, 2202 Martina Drive, both of Washington, will be sworn into office after the election.
St. Clair
St. Clair has no contested races for the municipal election.
For aldermen and judge seats, incumbent Alderman Art Viehland has filed for Ward 1, newcomer Jamie Frossard has filed in Ward 2 and incumbent A. David Arand has filed for municipal judge.
St. Clair R-XIII School Board incumbents Craig Kindel and Danny Shadwick have filed for two seats on the board.
For the Lonedell School board, incumbent Daniel Short, Jamie Dunn and James Heideman are running for two seats on the board. Board member Scott Schneider did not file for for re-election.
Union
In Union, residents in Wards 1 and 2 will get to vote for a new aldermen. In Ward 1, incumbent Jim Albrecht is facing off against Brian Pickard.
The Ward 2 race pits incumbent Bob Marquart against former aldermen Terry Copeland.
Dennis Soetebier is running unopposed in Ward 3 and Karen Erwin is unopposed in Ward 4. Current municipal judge A. David Arand also is running unopposed. There will be no election for the Union R-XI Board of Education. Incumbent Karen Tucker and Bernard (Ben) Everett Fox were the only two candidates to file. They were seated at the April board meeting. Current board member Valorie Steinbeck opted not to run again.