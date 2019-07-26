Aldermen pulled back from approval of a final plat for a subdivision at North Second and West Park streets at their July 16 meeting after one alderman said the building lots were too small.
Robert Nicolay of Eureka has acquired six substandard lots in the original T.M. Ault’s subdivision that he wants to combine into a single and subdivide the single lot horizontally to create two building lots.
Aldermen gave preliminary approval to the proposed subdivision final plat at the July 2 board meeting, but when asked for a motion on the second reading at the July 16 meeting, no motion was made.
Mayor Steve Myers said the proposed ordinance was dead, but City Attorney Bob Jones said it would stay on the agenda as unfinished business until aldermen voted on it.
What triggered the inaction was an item on the same agenda asking the city to vacate an alleyway that would increase the size of the two individual lots in the proposed subdivision.
Alderman Ed Gass said he opposed vacating the alley because even with the addition of the alleyway to the property the two lots were too small for residential homes.
City Attorney Steve Roth said the planning and zoning commission had recommended approval of the plat and recommended vacating the alley to increase the yard setbacks in each of the newly created lots.
Alderman Herb Adams said he is concerned that the proposed building lots are too far afield from what the city building codes intended for new residential construction. He said the newly created lots might be a mistake.
“When the Cedars subdivision was built on lots that were too small, aldermen vowed to not make the same mistake again,” Adams said. “There are a lot of variances on this application.”
Adams made a motion to table the final approval of the plat to give officials time to talk with the property owner.