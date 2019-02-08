Tables are available for a trivia night to benefit the Historic First Baptist Church elevation and restoration project.
The event will be held in the St. Bridget School gym Saturday, Feb. 9.
The cost is $20 per person or $200 for a table of 10. Players may bring their own food and drinks.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. and trivia begins at 7 p.m.
Cody Kelly and Brad Reed will chair the event.
All proceeds for the evening will go toward the interior renovation of the historic sanctuary and education building at 403 S. First St.
The church, established in 1873, flooded numerous times before the Historic First Baptist Church Restoration Committee (HFBCRC) began a campaign to elevate the church above the flood plain.
“This is a campaign to preserve a historic part of our community,” said Norbert Gildehaus, who chairs the HFBCRC committee with Bob Masson.
“We want to see this building still thriving 100 years from now,” Gildehaus said.
The committee has raised approximately $70,000 for the project and has elevated both structures above the flood plain. Work has begun on interior renovation.
Several local contractors have agreed to provide labor for the interior work, but the committee must provide the materials.
Donations for this project can be made to Historic First Baptist Church Restoration Committee and delivered or mailed to Bank Star, 1999 W. Osage; Gildehaus Comfort Systems, 412 S. First St.; or Reed Insurance, 104 W. St. Louis St.