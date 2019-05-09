In a 2 1/2-hour work session, the Pacific Tourism Commission crafted the biggest budget in the history of the city’s tourism tax at its April 30 meeting.
If approved by the board of aldermen, the city will spend $149,600 between July 1 and June 30, 2020, to bring visitors to Pacific for fireworks, parades, musical performances, a car show, rodeo and, still in the planning stages, a welcome center.
“Maybe it’s time to say look what we have done with tourism money,” said Bill McLaren, tourism commission chair.
In April 2007, voters approved a measure for the city’s two motels to collect a 5 percent tax on room rent, to be spent to promote tourism.
Since that time a five-member tourism commission has determined how the city spends the taxes to attract visitors. The bedrock of the program has been the civic organizations that stage special events to fill city streets and parks with out-of-towners and local residents.
The new budget coincides with planning of the special events for the 2019 season, which begins after the new budget takes effect on July 1.
The city will spend $1,500 to help the Tri-County Senior Center attract runners to city streets for its 5K race next April.
The Pacific Partnership will use $20,000 of tourism funds to promote and organize a car show, four outdoor music shows, a Halloween celebration and Christmas on the Plaza.
Commissioners agreed to fund a larger fireworks show beginning in 2020. The exhibit from the bluff at Blackburn Park closes out the Partnership’s car show.
In June 2020, patrons will see a $12,500 fireworks exhibition.
The 2019 fireworks show also looks to be a large event. Due to a glitch in the 2018 show, the provider has pledged a $10,000 show at no cost to the city and the event has a $6,500 line item in the budget that expires June 30.
Commissioners allocated $8,000 in a miscellaneous fund to promote and operate the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and other events.
The Iron Horse Rodeo will receive $17,600 of tourism money to reimburse rodeo operators for their cost in bringing the rodeo to Pacific.
In addition to the scheduled events, $40,000 of tourism funds will build a base for a Bigfoot 4 x 4 Monster Truck display in front of city hall, designed to attract visitors.
Another $50,000 in tourism money will help renovate the Red Cedar Inn building to be opened and operated as a welcome center and history museum. Some $125,000 of tourism money helped to buy the building.
City Administrator Steve Roth said some tourism funds will be needed in the future to operate the center once it is up and running.
In past years, tourism taxes were used to resurface the black granite plaques in the Liberty Field veterans walk, help update the city’s website, and place new banners on streetlight standards throughout the city.