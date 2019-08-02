Motorists on Interstate 44 need a more vivid image of what is happening in Pacific as they drive past the electronic message board in front of Pacific City Hall, according to members of the city tourism commission.
The existing electronic message board, which the tourism commission installed in 2009 at a cost of $58,834, has outlived its use, members said.
Capable of simple word messages, the sign also has outlived the state-of-the-art technology that now drives electronic signs.
Today’s electronic signs display graphics and animation and are programmed from a computer.
Tourism commissioners say it is time to bring the Pacific sign up to date.
Because of new technology in the industry, a much larger sign with more versatile messaging capabilities is available, said Paul Stojeba, with Sign Experts, who attended the July 9 tourism commission meeting.
Daktronics, which supplied the electronic portion of the existing sign, could create a larger, more versatile display, at a cost of $55,000. The firm also provides training and videos to operate the message system.
Posts for the existing sign, which are set in 11 feet of cement, could easily accommodate a size with an electronic message board twice the size of the existing sign.
Stojeba suggested removing the white panels beneath the message screen.
Daktronics, which is based in Brookings, S.D., designs, manufactures, sells and services video displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, dynamic message signs, sound systems and related products.
The firm specializes in computer-programmable information display systems, like the Pacific sign