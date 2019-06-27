By Pauline Masson
Pacific Missourian Editor
Mayor Steve Myers’ bid to raise awareness of the importance of the Meramec River as a resource for the community was cut short by a lively summer storm last Saturday, but it still had a colorful morning.
About 62 multicolored kayaks, including one owned by Myers, lined the bank of the Meramec River in Robertsville June 22 waiting to start a 24-mile race from Robertsville State Park to Route 66 State Park.
Due to thunder and lightning from the summer storm, that showed no sign of abating, the race was called off.
It was meant to be the second year of the Meramec Marathon Paddle Race hosted by the Alpine Shop in Kirkwood, which organizes and conducts the race as an Off-Road Racing League event.
The Alpine Shop introduced the long-distance paddle race in July 2018 when more than 70 boats competed.
Myers, who would have represented Pacific in the race, said he was disappointed.
The race probably won’t be rescheduled since many of the kayakers traveled great distances to participate.
“Many of us are discussing running the race course on our own just for fun,” Myers said. “They’re all local guys who I’ve known for years through Operation Clean Stream.”
Myers lauded race organizers for their caution in canceling the race.
“They were very disappointed to cancel due to the thunderstorms but they keep safety first and foremost in all their events,” Myers said.
This was to be the first kayak race for Myers, an avid canoeist, who began canoeing as a Boy Scout.
“I even won a canoe race once with another Scout at summer camp,” Myers said. “The prize was a watermelon, which our troop thoroughly enjoyed.”
Myers said his reason for entering the race was to raise awareness of the importance of the Meramec River as a resource for the community in terms of recreational opportunities for citizens and as a tourism draw that can generate economic development.
“Many towns that have recreational opportunities are thriving and if we work together, we can become one of them,” Myers said.
The mayor said he owns three canoes for family outings and Operation Clean Stream and recently bought his first kayak, a 14.5 foot Dagger Stratos Touring kayak, for the June 22 race.
“I also plan to participate in the PaddleMO in September, which is a 100-mile journey on the Missouri River from Hermann to the confluence at the Mississippi,” Myers said. “My goal for next year is to enter the Missouri 340 from Kansas City to St. Louis.”
Myers also said Open Space Council, which coordinates Operation Clean Stream, for years has countered reckless dumping of tires, junk and debris into the river. Myers and his wife, Lori, have worked with Open Space.
“If not for the thousands of volunteers who have worked to counter the damage done by irresponsible people, the river today would be a disaster and the possibility for folks to enjoy the beauty of the Meramec River would be vastly diminished,” Myers said.
The added benefit of last week’s race, Myers noted, was the chance to paddle through a little seen section of the Meramec passing huge bluffs and lots of wildlife as they complete the challenging paddle race.
Operation Clean Stream takes place the fourth Saturday in August each year.
“This will be Lori’s and my 10th year as Stream Team leaders organizing volunteers to work a 6.25-mile stretch of the Meramec here in Pacific.
Anyone interested in signing up to help this year is asked to please contact Myers by email at smyers@pacificmissouri.com or at 314-974-7446.