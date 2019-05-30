To kick off its street improvement program, Cochran Engineering says the city should look at tackling the worst streets first.
In addition to the federally funded resurfacing of Candlewick Lane, four other streets are under consideration for resurfacing this summer.
Dave Christiansen with Cochran Engineering, who is spearheading the city’s pavement improvement program, identified the streets that need immediate repairs.
Street surfaces have deteriorated too badly to qualify for Nova Chip, his favorite paving process, but need to be resurfaced as a stopgap program this summer.
When Christiansen made his initial presentation on all city streets, he advised against starting with the worst streets and moving around to different areas of the city. He offered a plan, which the city approved, that targets certain sections of the city and improves all the streets in one area each year.
Voters approved Prop S, a special sales tax that is predicted to generate $400,000 a year for street improvements. But those funds won’t start to come in until January 2020.
In view of that, Christiansen suggested the city take several very poor streets, the worst of the worst, and resurface them this year.
The streets identified are Indian Warpath Drive, estimated to cost $140,000; West Union Street, estimated at $90,000; and two streets in Hawthorne subdivision estimated to cost $256,000 for a total of $486,000.
Officials won’t know for sure the cost of each street until the projects go out for bid.
City Administrator Steve Roth said he has budgeted $350,000 for pavement improvement, but can spend down balances to reach the estimated cost of the three projects.
Beginning in 2020, when the city begins to receive revenue from the transportation tax that voters approved in April, the city will put into effect the citywide $400,000 a year repaving schedule that Christiansen has identified.
Christiansen was asked to prepare bid documents for the streets to be paved this summer and the city will advertise the bids.