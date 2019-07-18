A Pacific music teacher and two of his students honed their version of a garage band to produce a powerhouse show that attracted a crowd to Downtown Pacific last Friday that fulfilled a Pacific Partnership dream of bringing more people to downtown.
Out by 9, a trio consisting of music teacher Chris Johnson, and teens Nick Maxes and Noah Carrico, performed Friday, July 12, at the second 2019 Sunset on the Rails free concert at Pacific Station Plaza.
The sounds of rock music filled the air around the plaza.
The band is named Out by 9 because the youngsters cannot perform in an establishment that serves alcohol after 9 p.m.
Cars filled the commuter parking lot and lined First Street and Orleans Street for the concert.
More than 100 people gathered on lawn chairs and tables under the pavilion to enjoy the carnival atmosphere of the event. Patrons could purchase refreshments from a big yellow food truck or dip into coolers they brought to the site.
People could be seen walking everywhere. Youngsters and parents were lined up side-by-side by the ice cream shops on South First and others walked over from the Pacific Brew House patio for a better look at the band.
The Pacific Partnership hosts four free concerts each summer. The idea behind the shows is to bring families out for an evening of music and camaraderie, said event Chair Mary Beth Schmidt, who introduced the performances five years ago.
“It’s great that people are willing to haul their lawn chairs down here and enjoy the music in the open air with their neighbors,” Schmidt said. “It’s a community do.”
Pacific Station Plaza is a mini-park developed by the Pacific Partnership as a community festival and arts venue designed to bring people downtown.
“It’s great to see all these people come out for this,” said Amanda Nemeth, Partnership vice president.
Two free concerts remain in the 2019 Sunset on the Rails season. Fry Brown Band will perform Friday, Aug. 9, from 7 to 11 p.m. Cody Goggin will perform Friday, Sep. 13, from 7 to 11 p.m.