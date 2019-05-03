Pacific High School will host 18 summer sports camps for students grade two to 12 in May, June and July.
The cost is $35 per student per camp. There will no longer be paper registration. All camp registration will be online at www.pacificsportscamps.com.
The head coaches and their assistants from each particular sport will conduct the camp.
High school student athletes will assist with camps for younger students.
Physicals are not required to attend camp, but students must have a current physical in order to participate in middle school and high school athletics during the 2019-20 school year.
Pacific High School will sponsor physical day Saturday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. to noon in the high school library.
Camp Schedule
The summer camp schedule is as follows:
Boys Basketball — May 28-31, grades 3-6, 8 to 10 a.m.; grades 7-8, 10 a.m. to noon; grades 9-12 , 1 to 3 p.m.
Cheerleading — May 28-31, grades 2-6, 10 a.m. to noon.
Wrestling — May 28-31, grades 2-12, 1 to 3 p.m.
Softball — May 28-31, grades 4-9, 1 to 3 p.m.
Girls Basketball — June 3-6, grades 9-12, 7 to 9 a.m.; grades 3-8, at 9 to 11 a.m.
Baseball — June 3-6, grades 4-9, 8 to 10 a.m.
Football — June 10-13, grades 7-12, 4 to 6 p.m.; grades 3-6, at 6 to 8 p.m.
Girls Soccer — June 10-12, grades 7-12, 7 to 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer — June 10-13, grades 7-12, 7 to 9 a.m.
Boys/Girls Soccer — June 10-13, grades 3-6, 9 to 11 a.m.
Cross Country — July 8-11, grades 7-12, 8 to 10 a.m.
Volleyball — July 22-25, grades 3-5, 9 to 11 a.m.; grades 6-8, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; grades 9-12, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.